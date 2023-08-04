Jury decides whether Hailey Dandurand will get parole

By Arielle Argel

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Hailey Dandurand’s extended sentencing hearing began Thursday morning. The jury is deciding whether or not to recommend Parole for her.

Dandurand was found guilty of taking part in brutally murdering Telma Boinville and tying up Boinville’s daughter, along side Stephen Brown, in 2017. Brown was also found guilty back in January.

During the opening statements, Dandurand’s attorney asked the jury to think about if Dandurand had a criminal history and if she is likely to repeat the same behavior again, before making their decision.

Dandurand’s family were called up to the witness stand to testify on her character.

“I’m so sorry for my daughter, I’m so sorry for the family. I’m so sorry for you guys to even have to go through this. It’s not ok, and I understand how hard this decision is. I understand the horror that happened on that day. But I can promise you that my daughter will never do this again,” said Sunshine Dandurand, Hailey Dandurand’s mother. “She wouldn’t have done it in the first place if she wasn’t in an abusive, horrible relationship that she felt she couldn’t get out of. Yes, there were times of happiness I’m sure.. she was 19 and in love for the first time, and probably doing drinking and drugs and all sorts of things that distort our ability to do the right thing. But I swear to you, she wants nothing to do with Stephen Brown.”

Dandurand’s grandmother also took the stand to testify what Dandurand’s life was like before she met Brown, saying all she wanted to do growing up was to help and change the world.

As of now, the jury still remains in deliberation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.