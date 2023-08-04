Moving truck left crinkled roof behind on low bridge over Boston’s Storrow Drive

By Phil Tenser

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Storrow Drive claimed another victim Thursday night when an over-height moving truck struck a low bridge over the notorious Boston road.

Video from another driver shows the crinkled roof of the truck dangling from the bridge, which is marked with a yellow “Clearance 11 ft 0 in” sign.

The moving truck, which was torn open like a tin can, pulled over a short distance past the bridge.

Trucks and commercial vehicles are banned from Storrow Drive due to the low heights of most of the overpasses on the road that parallels the Charles River.

Fines for “storrowing” can vary, especially when you take into consideration any damage, but failure to obey a sign in Massachusetts that can cost drivers up to $150.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.