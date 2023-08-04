Salinas man pleads guilty to human trafficking of a minor

By Josh Copitch

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — A Salinas man pleaded guilty to human trafficking of a minor and more, on Wednesday.

According to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, Kevin Michael Chappell, 29, pleaded to three counts of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sex purposes, nine counts of using a minor to create child sexual abuse material, two counts of dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, as well as multiple additional counts including oral copulation of a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, penetration with a foreign object, and child abuse. Advertisement

Chappell is set to be sentenced to 36 years at his next court date in late August.

From October 2021 and April 2022, Chappell engaged in an illegal relationship with a 16-year-old girl. During that relationship, Chappell also coerced the teen to have sexual encounters with Adrian Cardenas.

Cardenas was sentenced to eight years for his actions.

The investigation found that Chappell had created videos with the teen leading to the creation of a child sexual abuse material charge.

