Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Suspect arrested in connection to human remains found in suitcases along Intracoastal, victim identified as his wife

By
Published 11:36 AM

By Yasmine Julmisse

Click here for updates on this story

    DELRAY BEACH, Florida (WPBF) —

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the dismembered human remains found in the Delray Beach Intracoastal last month.

Police arrested 78-year-old William Lowe of Delray Beach after executing a search warrant at his Delray Beach apartment, where detectives found large amounts of blood in the living room, dining room and in the tubs and drains of the bathrooms, according to police documents. Advertisement

Officials say there were also drag marks throughout the residence, a chainsaw cover and charger for a Ryobi chainsaw on the dining room table, and cleaning supplies containing blood splatter.

When officers first located Lowe, he confirmed to detectives that he was married and that his wife’s name was Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content