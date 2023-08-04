Suspect arrested in connection to human remains found in suitcases along Intracoastal, victim identified as his wife

By Yasmine Julmisse

DELRAY BEACH, Florida (WPBF) —

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the dismembered human remains found in the Delray Beach Intracoastal last month.

Police arrested 78-year-old William Lowe of Delray Beach after executing a search warrant at his Delray Beach apartment, where detectives found large amounts of blood in the living room, dining room and in the tubs and drains of the bathrooms, according to police documents. Advertisement

Officials say there were also drag marks throughout the residence, a chainsaw cover and charger for a Ryobi chainsaw on the dining room table, and cleaning supplies containing blood splatter.

When officers first located Lowe, he confirmed to detectives that he was married and that his wife’s name was Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

