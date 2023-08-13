Fatalities from Maui fire increases to 93, a number expected to continue rising

By Shelby Mattos

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV) — The number of confirmed fatalities from the Maui fire increased to 93 Saturday night.

The Maui fires is the deadliest U.S. wildfire in the past century, Gov. Josh Green expects the death toll to continue to rise.

Firefighters are continuing to extinguish flare-ups in Lahaina and Upcountry Maui. In the Upcountry Maui fire, three structures in Olina and 16 in Kula were destroyed.

The American Red Cross emergency evacuation shelter will be moved Sunday from Maui High School in Kahului to South Maui Gymnasium in Kihei. All activities at Kihei Regional Park will be canceled as the location will serve as an emergency evacuation shelter as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Kaiser Permanente clinics will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lahaina Gateway Center, Napili Park and Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Free Wi-Fi will be available to the public at Napili Park and Honokowai Park. Two Wi-Fi trucks that have the ability to provide service and charge phones were donated.

Lahaina Gateway Center will open to distribute food, water and other supplies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. A potable water tanker is available.

Napili Plaza will also be distributing food, water and other supplies.

Donations of non-perishable foods, bottled water and hygiene products are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at War Memorial Complex field off Kanaola Avenue. West Maui residents are requesting donations of coolers, slippers, underwear, flashlights and generators.

Ohana Fuels on Keawe Street and Kahana Gateway Shell are open for residents to get gasoline.

Maui County Department of Water Supply’s precautionary unsafe water advisory remains in effect for Upper Kula and Lahaina areas affected by the wildfires. Residents are asked not to drink water, even if you boil it.

Go to mauicounty.gov/water for the full list of effected areas.

