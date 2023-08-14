2 teenagers among those injured in as many as 8 weekend shootings as of Sunday afternoon

By Greg Ng

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Two teenagers were injured over the weekend as Baltimore police investigate as many as eight shootings as of Sunday afternoon.

City police said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 12:47 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Presbury Street, where a 52-year-old man was shot in a house. He was taken to a hospital.

City police said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 12:06 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of West Pratt Street, where a man was shot. He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died.

City police said officers were called to a hospital around 5:11 p.m. Saturday, where a 17-year-old boy arrived with gunshot wounds to his chest after he was shot in the 1200 block of Sheridan Avenue.

City police said officers were called at 9:49 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Forrest Street, where a 17-year-old boy was shot. Police said the boy arrived at a hospital on his own while officers investigated at the scene.

City police said officers were on patrol at 10:08 p.m. Saturday when they heard gunfire near West North Avenue and Rosedale Street. Police said the officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim. A short time later, a 35-year-old man arrived at a hospital on his own with a gunshot wound.

City police said officers were on patrol around 2:16 a.m. Sunday when a person reported a shooting in the 600 block of South Bethel Street. Police said officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim. A short time later, an 18-year-old man arrived at a hospital on his own with gunshot wounds to his arm.

City police said officers were called by paramedics around 5:04 a.m. Sunday to the 4400 block of Franconia Drive, where a 20-year-old woman was injured in a potential assault. She was taken to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was suffering from a gunshot wound.

City police said officers were called around 1:28 p.m. to the 1600 block of Wilkens Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers found a crime scene inside a store in that block, but no victims were found. A man arrived at hospital on his own with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

