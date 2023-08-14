Bellevue 12-year-old gets surprise from first responders and parents of classmates

By McKenzy Parsons

BELLEVUE, Nebraska (KETV) — A 12-year-old boy running a lemonade stand to raise money for a new dog and to buy new equipment, so he can start his own lawn mowing business received a wonderful surprise.

Tripp Svoboda has been selling lemonade, baked goods, and other snacks in the grueling summer heat.

On Saturday, Offutt and Bellevue first responders stopped by to support him.

They pulled up in three fire trucks, a couple of fire chief trucks, and an ambulance.

A little later, some of Tripp’s old classmates’ parents showed up with a brand-new lawn mower because most kids aren’t outputting work into things and actually earning them.

“The Bellevue community has been so supportive of him these past few weeks and it is amazing to see. As a mom, I am so proud of him and the work and dedication he has had with this. He has decided he likes it so much that he will continue to be open on Saturdays and he will also be a table at the neighborhood’s Blocktoberfest in October,” said Ali Dutil, Tripp’s mother.

