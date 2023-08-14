Former deputies, officer plead guilty to state charges in assault on 2 Black men and subsequent cover-up

By Madeleine Nolan

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — Six former law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to federal charges for brutalizing two Black men are now pleading guilty to state charges.

The former lawmen, who called themselves “The Goon Squad,” are accused of beating and torturing Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker for two hours in January at a home in Braxton. According to court documents, the former law enforcement officers used stun guns on the two men, waterboarded them and shot Jenkins in the mouth.

The former deputies, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Christian Lee Dedmon, Hunter Thomas Elward and Daniel Opdyke, along with former Richland K9 Officer Joshua Hartfield, will be sentenced on the federal charges in November.

McAlpin, Middleton, Opdyke and Hartfield pleaded guilty Monday to state charges of hindering prosecution and conspiracy to hinder prosecution during Monday’s hearing in Rankin County Circuit Court.

Dedmon pleaded guilty to burglary/home invasion and conspiracy to hinder prosecution.

Elward, who is accused of shooting Jenkins in the mouth, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, burglary/home invasion and conspiracy to hinder prosecution.

When they went before the judge on Monday, they were all handcuffed and wearing jail uniforms with duct tape covering the names of the facilities where they are being held. The judge said sentencing would be set at a later date.

“Today, a strong message has been sent: abuse of power will not be tolerated in Mississippi,” Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a statement. “The six officers who committed these heinous acts caused more than physical harm, they severed the viatal trust with the people they pledged to protect.”

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey released a statement after the former deputies pleaded guilty to state charges, saying he hopes it brings justice for the victims.

“In one of our first public statements, we said, ‘If any deputy or suspect involved in this incident is found to have broken the law, he will be held accountable in accordance with the law.’ I believe today’s guilty pleas show the community that our system of checks and balances is effective. An unbiased and impartial investigation into these former officers uncovered their criminal actions,” Bailey said in the statement.

Bailey went on to say that the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office continues to evaluate and update its policies, procedures and training for all employees.

The six men have been in jail since entering their guilty pleas in federal court.

