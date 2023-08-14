Inmate charged after security incident forces lockdown at Donaldson Correctional Facility

By Emma Owen

BESSEMER, Alabama (WVTM) — A security incident at Donaldson Correctional Facility forced the prison to go on lockdown Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division confirmed an early morning security incident at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, which led to a prison lockdown for the safety of staff and inmates, but said there is no threat to the public.

ADOC said that its Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) has arrested inmate Derrol Shaw, 35, and worked with the West Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office to expedite charges.

Shaw is being charged in Sunday’s incident with promoting prison contraband, certain persons forbidden to possess, and terroristic threat. Additional charges may be pending.

He was treated at the health care unit for minor injuries. No other inmates were injured in the incident.

Shaw is serving a sentence of life without parole for several murders and robberies out of Jefferson County.

Officials with LESD said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with this investigation.

