Iowa State football player charged in sports wagering investigation leaves team

By KCCI Staff

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) — One of the Iowa State student-athletes facing charges in connection with a sports wagering investigation has left the football program.

Isaiah Lee, a former defensive lineman for Iowa State, was charged last week and accused of placing bets on some Cyclones games. Lee is accused of placing 115 wagers totaling over $885, including 21 wagers on Iowa State football events.

According to a criminal complaint, one of those bets was against the Cyclones. Investigators said Lee bet the “moneyline” in favor of Texas to beat Iowa State in 2021. Iowa State won that game, 30-7.

A spokesman for the athletic department confirmed Lee left the team.

