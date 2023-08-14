Person in critical condition after plane crashes into Oklahoma City highway

By Kolby Terrell

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A person is in critical condition after a plane crash in Oklahoma City.

Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, officials responded to a plane crash on the Broadway Extension.

Officials said a small plane crashed into the highway. According to authorities, the only person onboard was the pilot, who was extricated and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The plane struck power lines which started a fire, that was extinguished, officials said. Oklahoma Gas and Electric is working to get the power lines restored.

Officials said all lanes of I-235 are opened at 63rd Street and 36th Street but northbound I-235 ramps to I-44 remain closed.

“They usually end up in a field somewhere outside of the city area, but this is about the only choice he had it looked like. I think if we can get the power company to clear the power line, we’ll be able to get the roadway back open and let the investigator do his stuff,” said Trooper Brack Miller with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.