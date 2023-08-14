Police: Florida woman stabbed roommate to death, dumped Mountain Dew on herself in effort to remove DNA

By Chelsea Robinson

Click here for updates on this story

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A Daytona Beach woman is accused of killing her roommate.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Nichole Maks is charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

According to an affidavit, an officer was flagged down on July 1 due to a fire at 622 Clark St. in Daytona Beach. A victim was found inside the home with multiple stab wounds to his torso and blunt force trauma to the back of his head.

The victim was identified as 79-year-old Michael Cerasoli.

Inside the victim’s bedroom, detectives found a knife covered in blood near the victim’s body. Police say there were two cell phones inside the victim’s bedroom: one belonging to the victim and one belonging to Maks.

The victim’s landlord told police that Maks lives at the Clark Street residence with the victim.

Early the next morning, officers found Maks in Holly Hill. Police say when they made contact with her, she dropped a knife and a hammer. Police say she had blood on her leg.

According to detectives, Maks changed her story multiple times while being interviewed about Cerasoli’s death. She stated she was homeless but eventually admitted that she lives with the victim.

She told officers the victim’s bedroom is upstairs and she never goes upstairs except to “feed her spiders.”

When detectives questioned her about the knife and hammer, police she became agitated and refused to continue cooperating without a lawyer.

When Maks was told officers were going to take her DNA, she requested a drink and was provided a Diet Mountain Dew.

Police say Maks poured the soda all over her body and hair “in attempt to interfere with the possible evidence on [her body],” an affidavit reads.

According to the document, DNA testing showed that the victim’s DNA was on the blade of the knife found near his body, and Maks’ DNA was on the handle of the knife.

Maks remains jailed without bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.