IMPD investigate homicide after man dies in hospital following assault

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Police are investigating the death of a man as a homicide after he died in the hospital following an assault.

According to police, a homicide detective with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched to Eskenazi Hospital for an adult male who died from unknown causes.

After an investigation, detectives learned the victim was assaulted on August 8 at or near a residence in the 1600 block of S Talbott St.

According to police, the victim did not initially call police or seek medical attention.

The victim went to the hospital on August 8 and later died from his injuries on August 9.

On Monday, The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the death to be a homicide. The MCCO will release the name of the decedent once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

