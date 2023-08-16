Skip to Content
Macomb County Health Department warns of rabid skunks

    MACOMB COUNTY (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Health Department announced that two rabies-positive skunks were recently discovered in Macomb Township, within three miles of each other.

The department notes a third skunk that was rabies positive was also found in Clinton Township in June.

The three skunks have been euthanized and tested after coming into contact with family pets, according to the health department.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions for themselves and their pets.

