Officials searching for person who released 3,000 mink in western Wisconsin

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Authorities are looking to track down the person(s) responsible for releasing thousands of mink in Trempealeau County.

It happened in the Town of Lincoln, between the hours of 11 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 12.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the subject(s) gained entry into an enclosure by cutting a hole in a chain link fence surrounding the area housing the mink.

Approximately 3,000 mink escaped.

Officials say this area has had previous incidents. This area has had previous similar incidents, though it has been quite some time since the last.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.

