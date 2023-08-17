Murder suspect caught sitting next to victim at Jackson home

By Alexandria Galtney

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson police have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a 21-year-old man at a home on Segura Avenue.

Police said officers were dispatched to the shooting at 9 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they said they came in contact with Sharone Brown, 47. He was sitting at the dining room table next to the deceased body of another man on the floor.

Brown was arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.