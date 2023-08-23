SUV pulled from river a year after drunk man drove it into water, police say

By Nate Eaton

Click here for updates on this story

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — An SUV missing for months was recovered and pulled out of the Snake River in Idaho Falls on Tuesday.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Aquatic Rescue Team found the GMC Envoy under the water near the Veterans War Memorial on Memorial Drive shortly before noon.

“A guy looking for crayfish found a license plate (on the SUV) in the area about a week ago. He contacted us and we set up a dive today and found the vehicle,” says Idaho Falls Police Lt. Robert Lasher.

Ben Nye tells EastIdahoNews.com he was the diver who found the SUV. He tied a float to the vehicle so police could get a GPS location for their investigation.

Lasher says officers learned an intoxicated man drove the SUV into the river about a year ago. He was able to get out of the water and walk home but the next morning, the man and his wife realized their vehicle was missing. Its whereabouts have remained a mystery until now.

Divers moved the SUV down the river with the help of huge airbags and it was towed out of the water at the John’s Hole boat dock.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.