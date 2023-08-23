Teen charged in North County home invasion, kidnapping of toddler

By Dan Greenwald

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with a home invasion and kidnapping that happened in North County in early August.

Kendal White, of St. Charles, is charged with child kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, four counts of armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say White and another suspect kicked in the door at an apartment in the 11000 block of Marbella Drive around 7:30 p.m. on August 10 to confront someone about stolen property, but police say those inside the apartment were not connected to the stolen items in question.

White and the other suspect were armed and hit a woman in the head with a gun before police say they took her 2-year-old child from her arms and then fled. The two allegedly got into a waiting car and did not secure the toddler in a car seat as the car sped off. Later that night, police say White took the child to a housing complex and left her with strangers.

Authorities say they went to White’s home and confiscated a gun and mask they believe were used in the crime.

White is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

