Fight on field of Baker-Davidson game being addressed by school administrators

By Lee Peck

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Regional rivals — Baker High School defeating Davidson 66 to 28 — claiming homecoming victory underneath the Friday night lights. But it’s what happened immediately following the game that’s getting a lot of attention.

“I think you got some kids out there that are very passionate about football, obviously upset because of the outcome of the game,” said Johnny Hatcher, Mobile County Public School Board Member, District 5.

We caught up with Hatcher as he watched the clip — recorded from the stands — of what he calls a “minor conflict.”

“Nobody is hitting anybody. They are restraining him. This child on the ground was cramping,” said Hatcher.

Hatcher says it’s believed to be three to four players involved as the teams stormed the field.

“So what do we have maybe 15 to 20 seconds and it was over,” said Hatcher.

With that said, Hatcher also adds they’re not downplaying what happened. He said people should rest assured that it’s being handled by both schools.

“There’s no excuse. It’s going to be addressed. Make no mistake about that. It will be addressed. Now that’s the administrator’s job,” explained Hatcher.

While a few swings were thrown, Hatcher commends the coaches and the other players who stepped in to try and resolve the situation.

“The rest of them out there were kind of restraining and keeping other people out of the way and keeping them from doing anything else. I think that was great. I’m telling you these kids, the restraint they exhibited was amazing,” said Hatcher. “This was a minor conflict. It was handled immediately as you can see through the video. It was just tempers flaring.”

Each school’s principal will address the issue and hand down any disciplinary action. Hatcher said if appealed it will then go before the Mobile County Public School Board.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.