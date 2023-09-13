After 50 years, mayor retires at 96 years old

By Kym Gable

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — John Dindak has ended a decades-long career, retiring at 96 years old after spending 50 years as the mayor of West Homestead.

While John Dindak’s time as mayor is coming to a close, he says his 50 years in office was all about making a difference.

“I enjoy helping people, personal satisfaction. No matter how difficult the problem is, to me it’s more of a challenge and I like challenges every now and then,” he said.

Being mayor is just a part of Dindak’s life story. He also served in two wars as a Navy sailor and worked at U.S. Steel Homestead for 42 years.

While many can’t say they’ve worked the same job for half a century, Dindak says he didn’t originally plan on being mayor for this long.

“Unexpected, totally unexpected. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I could even make being a mayor,” he said.

Others within the community said Mayor Dindak made a point of treating everyone like family, instilling those values throughout West Homestead.

“He’s not just the mayor to us, he’s a true friend and family to us,” said West Homestead Police Chief Charles Rozzo. “He’ll never be forgotten as mayor and he will always have a seat at the table with us.”

During his time, Dindak had to overcome major challenges in West Homestead — including the departure of the steel mills. After 50 years on the job, KDKA-TV asked him for his secret to success.

“Do the best you can under the circumstances, don’t lie to people, be honest with them, and just keep working at it,” he said.

Dindak ended his 50-year career with his final meeting as mayor on Tuesday.

