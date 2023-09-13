AG sues gun store for illegal sale of high-capacity magazines

By KPTV Staff

KELSO, Washington (KPTV) — The Washington attorney general is suing a Kelso gun store, claiming the store continued to sell high-capacity magazines even though they were banned in the state last year.

This is the second lawsuit that has been filed to enforce Washington’s ban on high-capacity magazines. That ban went into effect last July, and under the law, it is illegal to manufacture, distribute or sell magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

A violation of the law also constitutes a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office claims that Gator’s Custom Guns, located in Kelso, is among the state’s largest purchasers of high-capacity magazines from out-of-state. The office says that the store has created a stockpile of high-capacity magazines.

The office says that Gator’s Custom Guns sold five high-capacity magazines to investigators on two separate occasions and that the sales happened about 10 months after the ban had gone into effect.

According to the office, investigators noted that there were barrels in the store that were full of high-capacity magazines.

Ferguson’s office says it believes the store has potentially sold thousands of high-capacity magazines since the ban went into effect last July.

The lawsuit, filed against Gator’s Custom Guns and its owner, Walter Wentz, seeks to stop the store from stocking and selling any more magazines that violate state law. It also seeks civil penalties for every time the store has violated the Consumer Protection Act, which maxes out at $7,500.

The lawsuit comes as part of a statewide sweep to find gun retailers who are violating the state’s law. The office says that most retailers have complied with the ban.

FOX 12 has reached out to Gator’s Custom Guns for comment, but have not yet heard back.

