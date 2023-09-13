Jury sentences man to 100 years in prison over deadly wrong-way crash

By Adam Roberts, DMM

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Arkansas (KHBS) — A jury handed a 100-year sentence to a man who pleaded guilty in a wreck that killed three people on motorcycles on Interstate 40 in Arkansas.

Ivan Santos, 30, of Norman, Oklahoma, was drunk when he drove his pickup truck in the wrong direction on I-40 in Crawford County on May 12, 2022.

His truck hit a group of motorcyclists who were going in the correct direction in the left lane. Three of them were killed and four were sent to the hospital.

Santos pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of negligent homicide, four counts of negligent homicide, and DWI.

Police identified those killed as Leonard Lemar Jr., 46, and his passenger Patricia Lemar, 44, died. They were both from Slidell, Louisiana. Malinda Shano, 50, of Terryton, Louisiana, was also killed.

