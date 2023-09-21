Gary Simard of Methuen dies after trying to save son from Salisbury rip current

By Web staff

SALISBURY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Gary Simard, a 44-year-old Methuen father of four who rushed into the water in an attempt to save his son from a dangerous rip current on Wednesday, has died.

Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said Simard “had been enjoying the day with family” at Salisbury Beach Wednesday afternoon when his son was pulled away from shore and could not swim in.

A witness told WBZ-TV that the child started calling for help and Simard ran into the water to help.

Two Good Samaritans ran into the water and brought four children back to the beach but could not find Simard. Police and firefighters responded and were able to pull Simard in. Responding EMTs performed CPR on the beach.

Simard was then rushed to the hospital, but the Essex District Attorney said he later died. All four children survived.

Kenny Crosby helped pull Simard and his son out of the water.

“The kid was going further, and then the dad was running out. Then the dad was also yelling ‘Help.’ I had no choice I had to run out there,” Crosby said. “Small, teenage kid. His dad looked like he was struggling. The kid grabbed my hand. We started swimming, and I don’t know. It was just like survival mode.”

Police said the surf has been rough in recent weeks.

