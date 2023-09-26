Classic convertible stolen 100 feet from owner outside north Asheville business

By Hannah Mackenzie

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An Asheville woman is asking for help locating her car after it was stolen right in front of her.

Selene Thoms was at Rye Knot on Merrimon Avenue on Sept. 24, when she said someone jumped into her beloved vintage convertible and drove away. Thoms was sitting outside on the restaurant’s patio at the time, only about 100 feet away.

“It’s very brazen,” Thoms said. “It’s unbelievable to me that in north Asheville something like this could happen.”

The car is pretty recognizable. Thoms said there is only one in the Asheville area.

“It’s a classic 1990 XJS Jaguar convertible – sky blue, beautiful car,” she said. “My grandmother gave it to me for my 24th birthday, so it actually has more sentimental value than it does anything else.”

Rye Knot owner Bob Byron called the incident unfortunate. His large lot, with free parking, is a draw for customers. A car being stolen from it is a first in the business’ three-year history, he said.

“We have one outdoor camera that pans this outdoor seating area. Unfortunately, our tent top blocked the view of the car where it was parked,” Byron said. “It’s kind of shocking that something like this happened, but I really think that it was just someone saw an opportunity and took advantage of a situation that probably could have been avoided.”

Thoms said she’s just grateful her 7-year-old sidekick, Lilac, wasn’t still inside. Her trusty Great Dane co-pilot always rides shotgun, she said. But, fortunately, Lilac was at Thoms’ feet, taking a break.

“She didn’t see the car driving away,” Thoms said. “She’s a gentle giant.”

According to Thoms, she left her keys inside the car, and it’s a lesson she has now learned the hard way.

“I was so close to the car, and I was wrangling [my dog] out of the car, paying more attention to her and not thinking,” Thoms said. “It’s totally changed my outlook on it on how safe and protected we are – or not.”

The longtime north Asheville resident said she is optimistically hopeful she’ll see her car again.

“With any luck, somebody will call it in and I might be able to get it back,” Thoms said.

