5th Circuit cancels the redrawing of maps in Louisiana

By Meghan Thomas

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (WDSU) — The fight over congressional maps in Louisiana continues, as a hearing over how to redraw them, in order to give everyone proper representation, gets delayed by an appeals court.

That means the time frame for creating a new Second Majority Black Congressional District is going to take longer than expected.

A U.S. district judge previously ruled that the state’s republican controlled legislature violated the Voting Rights Act by failing to create a new map with two Black Majority Districts.

The state, however, is seeking to overturn that ruling, and now the process will be delayed once again.

