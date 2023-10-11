Man gets away with cash after blowing up ATM in West Philadelphia: police

By JANELLE BURRELL

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — An explosion rattled a West Philadelphia neighborhood Wednesday night when police say a man blew up an ATM.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on North 57th Street.

investigators say a man put something inside of an ATM inside a takeout restaurant and then it exploded.

Police the man grabbed the cash and left in car that was waiting nearby.

Police reviewed surveillance video shows that same car dropped off the man about a block away before the explosion.

