Thieves ram their way out of South Windsor dealership, steal $380,000 worth of vehicles

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH WINDSOR, Connecticut (WFSB) — Multiple suspects stole multiple vehicles from a dealership in South Windsor overnight, according to both police and the business owner.

It happened at Mike and Tony Auto Sales & Service on John Fitch Boulevard around 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The business shared a couple of surveillance videos with Channel 3.

The thieves got in by breaking a window.

Police said four vehicles that totaled $380,000 were stolen out of the business’s main garage. One of them was used to ram the gate open, then was abandoned on Edwin Road.

Tracking hardware in one of the other vehicles was pinged in New York City around 3:45 a.m., police revealed.

The owner of the business told Channel 3 that the stolen vehicles included a purple 2015 Porsche, a red and black 2022 Dodge Ram, a blue 2022 Dodge Charger, and a maroon 2022 GMC Terrain.

He posted photos of three of the vehicles on his Instagram account.

Police said the investigation remained active.

Anyone with information was asked to contact South Windsor police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.