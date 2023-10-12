Former Iowa high school football coach sentenced to 10 years in prison in sex abuse case

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CRESTON, Iowa (KCCI) — A Creston man who was charged in August with more than 40 counts of sexual abuse has pleaded guilty to at least one count of lascivious acts with a child.

Greenfield police officers and Adair County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan Kissell, 42, on Aug. 16 at Nodaway Valley High School, where he was a special education teacher and head football coach.

Investigators say Kissell abused a child for a decade. He was initially charged with 24 counts of various lascivious acts with a child, 21 counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Kissell was sentenced to 10 years in prison after the guilty plea, according to court documents. He also has to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to his victim.

Kissell was hired in May as a special education teacher for Nodaway Valley High School in Greenfield and head football coach of Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg, according to the district’s school board minutes from May 10. He’s listed as a resource staffer on the Nodaway Valley High School staff directory.

He previously taught and coached multiple sports in the Creston Community School District, including high school girls soccer and middle school football, according to media reports.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.