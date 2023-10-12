‘One-of-a-kind’: 8th grade Roseville volleyball team has perfect, record-setting season

By Mike TeSelle

ROSEVILLE, California (KCRA) — A team of volleyball players from Roseville’s Chilton Middle School accomplished a rare and unique feat for student-athletes.

“This team’s story is truly one-of-a-kind,” said March Welty, a Chilton teacher and coach.

That is because the Chilton Bobcats not only went undefeated, but the team did not give up a single set from the first game — through the championship.

Twelve games, 24 straight sets, the team never conceded a set point to an opponent.

“Winning the whole season without dropping a set. I’ve never done that and never seen that. Pretty cool,” said Abby Sutton, a Chilton Middle School volleyball player.

Welty said he asked around, and no one at the school can ever remember a team accomplishing that feat in their league.

“We worked so hard the whole season and just felt so good to win,” said Claire Goulding, a Chilton Middle School volleyball player.

The coach stressed that even more notable is that the student-athletes who achieved the unblemished season are active leaders in the classroom as well.

“Great individuals, great people,” said Welty.

