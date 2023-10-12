Thousands gather at Baltimore synagogue to pray for peace

By Kim Dacey

PIKESVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — Members of the Maryland Jewish community gathered at Beth Tfiloh Synagogue in Pikesville to pray for peace in Israel after recent deadly attacks.

“It’s the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Rabbi Joshua Gruenberg said. “I’m sad for the world, I’m sad for my people and I’m just sad. I’m not OK.”

Thousands packed Beth Tfiloh in a show of support.

“It’s important to be surrounded by other Jewish people right now. It’s a really scary time right now to be Jewish, not only in Israel but here,” attendee Max Pollak said.

“I have a little Israeli flag and I taped it up to the wall in my office, because I’m afraid to display it in my car. I’m afraid I’m going to come out and my car is going to be vandalized or my home is going to be vandalized,” attendee Marsha Simkin said.

People of all faiths showed up at the synagogue to send a message to the world.

“We stand behind you. It’s our land too and we stand ready to do whatever we can to ensure that they can stand firm in the face of this unspeakable evil,” Gruenberg said.

Those who gathered said they just hope the fighting ends soon.

“All we hope for is to live in peace, to live in the one Jewish homeland, the only one. We have to be able to live in peace, to be able to live our lives, to do everything every human being everywhere in the world wants to do,” Gruenberg said.

