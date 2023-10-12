‘We have an opportunity to make a difference’: FLFR captain to begin 2-week deployment to Israel amid war

By MARISELA BURGOS, RUBÉN ROSARIO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — A South Florida firefighter who is answering the call for volunteers is preparing to head to Israel to help people there.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Capt. Jason Friedman said he felt compelled to travel overseas following Hamas’ early Saturday morning’s surprise attack out of Gaza.

“I’m a very firm believer that this is the path that was chosen for me,” he said.

And that path will take Friedman to the Middle East.

“Right now, they need our help, so that’s my motivation for going over there,” he said.

Friedman is a member of Emergency Volunteers Project, or EVP, a group that provides Israel with emergency services support. This is his first deployment with them.

Friedman will be gone for two weeks. He said he will take his full gear with him, and once in Israel, he will be provided a bulletproof vest and a helmet.

He said he will learn exactly what he’ll be doing while he’s over there.

“We’ll be assigned to fire houses and/or emergency medical services,” he said. “There is the potential that it could be close to the front lines.”

Before he moved to Florida, Friedman was a paramedic in New York City during Sept. 11. He said he was comforted seeing people helping Americans during a terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

He said he was also touched knowing the Israeli Defense Force flew to Surfside to help search for survivors after the Champlain Towers South collapsed.

Those are some of the reasons that Friedman said he had to help.

“Just knowing that, I feel that it’s an opportunity for me to give back,” he said. “It’s not for political gain. It’s not for religious purposes, although I am Jewish, and I do have a tie, so to speak, to Israel.”

FLFR Chief Stephen Gollan said they talked to Friedman about this decision for days, and ultimately, it was his choice.

“We go in to rescue people in all types of situations, whether it’s 9/11, Surfside, hurricanes, but none of them are an active war zone,” said Gollan. “This brings a completely different element than anything that we’ve ever trained for, and there’s great, great concern with one of our firefighters going into something like that.”

Because of this firefighter’s decision, and because of his firefighter’s passion and his training, they are supporting him and his family during this deployment.

“Proud? Without a doubt. I mean, how can you not be? Someone that’s willing to truly put others’ lives before his own,” said Gollan. “Scared for him? Absolutely. We’re all just praying for a safe and healthy return.”

This is Friedman’s purpose in life: to serve, to give, to help — whether it’s here or for another country.

“We have an opportunity to make a difference in somebody’s life,” he said. “I’d be lying to you to say I’m not scared, but I know everything is going to be all right.”

Friedman is set to leave for Israel on Thursday night.

