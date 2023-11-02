PD: 1 dead after truck goes over bridge during multi-vehicle crash on I-275

Click here for updates on this story

TAYLOR MILL, Kentucky (WLWT) — A driver is dead after a crash on Interstate 275 that shut down the highway for hours Tuesday.

It happened on Oct. 31 around 4:49 p.m. when Wilder police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-275 near the Licking River bridge.

According to police, a preliminary investigation showed vehicles were slowing down for heavy traffic, and while vehicles were changing lanes, multiple vehicles collided.

During the crash, a semi overturned and slid on its side. One of the vehicles involved was pushed over the bridge and landed in a wooded area underneath the bridge.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Campbell County Coroner’s Office.

The driver was the only person in the pick-up truck.

Four other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilder Police Department and the Campbell County Special Investigations Response Team.

