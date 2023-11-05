‘It would take a lot of heaviness off my heart’: New partnership aims to spark tips in unsolved homicide cases

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A new partnership is using social media to help spark tips in unsolved homicide and missing person cases in Kansas City.

AdHoc Group Against Crime will launch a YouTube series called “Open for Justice” in partnership with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

“The purpose of this project is to really begin to humanize these stories, to humanize the numbers, and to make sure that people know that someone cares as well,” AdHoc president Damon Daniel said. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of families in our community that are hurting and still in need for justice.”

Every Thursday morning, the group will publish videos about missing persons, unsolved homicide victims, and their families. KCPD detectives will be featured as well.

They’re hopeful the videos will raise awareness and provide a platform for families who are waiting for justice.

“Encouraging community members to report any information, no matter how small, can generate critical leads for law enforcement,” KCPD Deputy Chief Luiz Ortiz said. “Your information, your insights, and your willingness to collaborate can be the missing piece of the puzzle.”

The collaboration is called “Open for Justice.” Families of victims are hopeful for what the partnership could do.

“Solving would help a whole lot. Just not for me, for everyone that’s going through this,” Rhonda Herring said. “I pray it works. It’s needed. Long, long needed. I’m glad they’re doing it.”

Rhonda Herring lost her only son, Brandon Herring, almost seven years ago. He was 21 years old when he went missing. Months later, a search party found his body in a wooded area near Swope Park.

KCPD is investigating his death as a homicide. Currently, no one is in custody for the crime.

“Speak up, speak out. If you were in my shoes, how would you feel knowing that someone could help you if they chose to?” Rhonda Herring said.

Seven years later, Herring said she still hopes for closure every day.

“It would take a lot of heaviness off my heart. It would give me a peace of mind. Oh, I could enjoy life a little bit better because I could let go,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.