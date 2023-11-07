Broken elevator forces 88-year-old Andover woman to climb stairs for daughter’s cancer treatments

Click here for updates on this story

ANDOVER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — An 88-year-old Andover woman has been climbing several flights of stairs to bring her daughter to cancer treatment. This is happening because the elevator inside her Main Street apartment complex has been broken for two months.

“I moved in here 25 years ago,” said Elaine Goodman. “It has been difficult because nothing has been done with the building when we have a problem.”

Elaine’s daughter Laura was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer. There are only four reported cases in the world. Several times a month Elaine goes with her to the treatment. It is getting hard for Elaine to make the trek up and down the stairs.

“Even for me to walk up and down these stairs was tough. I know she wants to be there for my appointments, so I am not going to say don’t go,” explained Laura Goodman. “I feel like she is a prisoner stuck in her apartment.”

“I really try to use the stairs just once a day,” said Elaine. “I usually can go down the stairs, but going up the stairs is very difficult. I have to do one step at a time.”

Gold Management Property was hired to manage the property in November of 2022. Elaine has seen several management companies during her time living there, but she says the old management was more responsive when the elevator broke down.

“In the past, usually two weeks and it’s fixed. This has been two months,” said Elaine.

The Goodmans reached out to the Gold Property Management group looking for answers. The Goodmans showed WBZ a long email chain of reasons and excuses for the delays. We reached out to Gold Property Management, but the Board of Trustees for the building have asked them not to comment. The Board may issue a statement in the future.

“I have called numerous times. I have sent texts numerous times, and there is always an excuse,” says Elaine.

“I probably reached out about three weeks ago,” said Laura. “I explained that this is not OK, and they need to find an alternative means for mom to be able to go up and down the stairs.”

The state is now getting involved. A compliance officer has issued a warning for the elevator violation. Gold Property Management now has 14 days to present them with a plan to fix it, or they could face up to $1,000 a day in fines.

