School bus crashes into Howell home after driver apparently fell asleep

HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) — A school bus crashed into a home in Howell, New Jersey on Tuesday morning, after the driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel.

It happened on Asbury Road around 7:15 a.m.

A woman and two children inside the home at the time of the crash were not hurt but the driver did suffer cuts to his face.

Fortunately, there were no children on board the school bus when it went into the home. A spokesperson said the bus was not serving Howell Township pre-K-8th grade students.

The driver, who works for Jay’s Bus Service, apparently was exhausted and fell asleep and the bus went out of control and slammed into the house.

The driver hit a utility pole, a mailbox, and somehow avoided slamming into two trees and continued right into the house.

So far, there is no word on how fast the bus was traveling at the time, but the impact rocked the house.

Authorities say there is no indication that the driver was impaired — he simply dozed off.

There is major structural damage to the two-story wood frame home. Crews are working remove the bus, which is burrowed into the ground and the house.

The family will be forced to stay somewhere else until the home is deemed safe.

