UPenn staff receive threatening antisemitic emails, FBI joins investigation

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — University of Pennsylvania police and the FBI are investigating threatening antisemitic emails sent to university staff, specifically naming Penn Hillel and Lauder College House, President Liz Magill said.

Penn’s Division of Public Safety found no credible threat after completing sweeps of Penn Hillel and Lauder College House, Magill said in a message to the university community.

The messages included “hateful language, targeting the personal identities of the recipients,” Magill said.

Magill said there will be an increased security presence throughout Penn’s campus.

“At a time when campuses across the country are being targeted with these types of threats, my first and highest priority is the safety and security of our community,” Magill said. “Threats of violence are not tolerated at Penn and will be met with swift and forceful action. Penn Public Safety is working urgently with the FBI to identify the individual or individuals who are responsible for these hateful, threatening emails and to ensure they are apprehended and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Earlier this month, Penn said it is implementing new preventive measures to fight antisemitism on campus. It came in the aftermath of a student being taken into custody in September for causing a disturbance at Penn Hillel during the student-led Jewish organization’s morning prayer service.

Penn Police and Allied security will have an increased presence at Penn Hillel, the Katz Center, Lubavitch House and other religious and cultural spaces, according to Magill. Magill added any rallies, protests, vigils and other campus gatherings would also have increased security.

“The perniciousness of antisemitic acts on our campus is causing deep hurt and fear for our Jewish students, faculty, and staff and shaking their sense of safety and belonging at Penn,” Magill said. “This is intolerable. I condemn personally these vicious and hateful antisemitic acts and words.”

Magill said anyone on campus who’s in danger can call the university’s 24/7 PennComm Emergency Call Center at 215-573-3333.

In addition to the extra security, Penn is working with the FBI to identity the individual or individuals behind the emails.

