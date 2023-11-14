A Navajo veteran’s commitment to serving the community

Click here for updates on this story

SHIPROCK, New Mexico (KOAT) — Bernie Tyler, a Navajo veteran born and raised in Shiprock on the Navajo Nation, served in the U.S. Army for eight years.

“I think one thing that bothered me when I moved away from the military was the feeling of not being needed anymore,” Tyler explained.

Her experience of feeling unneeded post-military service is a sentiment shared by many veterans. She also recognized the difficulties faced by her fellow veterans in transitioning back to civilian life.

“One of the things that the Navajo Nation always preaches is, go see the world, come back, and help those on the nation who don’t have the luxury of leaving,” Tyler said.

Determined to make a difference, Tyler took on the role of Program Lead for the Diné Naazbaa Partnership. It’s a community-based program that serves the entire Navajo Nation, connecting local veterans with essential resources.

Her responsibilities include engaging, educating, advocating and collaborating with Navajo Nation veterans. Tyler says the Navajo Nation still faces challenges such as limited access to electricity, running water, Wi-Fi and broadband.

The program’s driving goal is to provide resources like food, housing, employment opportunities, VA benefits, healthcare, transportation to veterans, to help reduce their stress.

Tyler says supporting veterans is a collective responsibility and encourages everyone to “go check on a veteran, engage in some type of conversation and make sure that their well-being is okay.”

Her dedication to helping one veteran at a time is what gives her life meaning.

“Everything just kind of worked its way into this path for me, which was meant to be.”

For those interested in supporting Navajo Nation veterans, the Diné Naazbaa Partnership can be reached on their 24/7 line at 928-910-4225.

