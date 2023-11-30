Caregiver ‘failed to provide adequate supervision’ in Roseville twins’ drownings, document states

Click here for updates on this story

ROSEVILLE, California (KCRA) — Newly obtained documents detail more about what led to twin boys in Roseville drowning in a home pool.

The report from Sacramento County’s Child Protective Services states that the foster caregiver taking care of the 2-year-old children “failed to provide adequate supervision,” resulting in their deaths. The documents are mostly redacted, so the names of the caregiver and boys were omitted.

According to the documents, the caregiver “looked away for 5 minutes” and then found the twins in the pool. She called 911 and tried CPR. Both twins were taken to a hospital and later died.

The drownings happened Oct. 9 at a home by Waterford Glen Circle. Documents show the twins were placed in the caregiver’s home in January.

KCRA 3 also obtained the certificate approving the woman as a caregiver. That approval came with conditions that needed to be met because of the pool. Those conditions include alarms on all windows that lead to the pool, water safety certificates for adults supervising minors and no pool access without proper adult supervision.

The document does not specify whether the caregiver met these conditions.

The Roseville Police Department is looking into how the twins got into the pool. Officers told KCRA 3 that they would report their findings to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office if criminal charges were warranted.

Police have not responded to a request for an update as of Tuesday night.

