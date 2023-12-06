University of Hawaii students hold Die-In protest for Palestinians

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Just three days after the Hawaii Democratic Party unanimously adopted a Gaza Ceasefire Resolution, local pro-Palestine protesters occupied University of Hawaii Campus Center today in a Die-In demonstration outside of Starbucks Hawaii.

The protesters are boycotting Starbucks.

Around 50-70 people attended the protest.

The protest — organized by University of Hawaii Students and Faculty for Justice in Palestine (SFJPUH), Sea to Sea 808, and Rise for Palestine — involved people laying down to mourn the loss of Palestinian lives, while speeches were given by Palestinian residents of O’ahu.

Protesters say they want to remind everyone this holiday season to pay attention to where you put your money. They say, if you want to buy seasonal holiday drinks or do holiday shopping — support businesses that stand against the ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinian people.

