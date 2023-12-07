3 carjacking incidents within half hour reported in Dundalk

Click here for updates on this story

DUNDALK, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore County police were called to the same Dundalk neighborhood three times in the span of 26 minutes on Monday.

“Around 7 p.m. last night, we had three crimes that were reported in our Dundalk precinct, two attempted carjackings and one-armed carjacking,” police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said.

Detectives are investigating to determine if the incidents are connected by more than proximity.

“I’m very surprised,” resident Nancy Miller said.

The first incident was at 7:02 p.m., an attempted carjacking in the unit block of Admiral Boulevard, police said. At 7:18 p.m., another attempted carjacking occurred in the unit block of Dunmanway. At 7:28 p.m., an armed carjacking in the 2600 block of Yorkway.

“We’re asking anyone in the community that if they have information to please share it with us and look at their Ring camera footage. If they may have captured or recorded something out of the ordinary, please contact our detectives,” Stewart said.

There have been 105 carjackings in Baltimore County so far in 2023. That’s compared to 92 at this point in 2022, a 14% increase.

“The Baltimore County Police Department has a specialized unit or carjacking unit that investigates carjackings that occur in our community,” she said.

“I have a driveway, and I pull up into my driveway and assume I’m fine. I will now pay a little more attention to what’s going on,” Miller said.

Police are reminding residents to remain vigilant, to cooperate and remain calm if approached and to call 911 as soon as it is safe to do so.

