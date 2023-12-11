Savannah military veteran injured during Iraq deployment receives the gift of a new car

Click here for updates on this story

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — Brett Mymo is an Army veteran. He’s been walking miles to work every day, even with shrapnel still in his body from being deployed in Iraq.

That all changes for Mymo as he was gifted a car from Geico and Caliber Collision on Wednesday.

Mymo was nominated by My Veteran’s Place Savannah. CEO Faye Prescott says he’s come a long way.

“Brett is one of the veterans that we work with at this Savannah Tiny Homes Veteran Community. We have seen him grow and the program he has participated, he became employed, and he’s been catching the bus to work,” said Prescott.

That prompted Geico, Caliber Collison, and Enterprise to come together to help change things for him.

“I’m sure Brett, from what I hear from his story, will turn around and help out other people as well, veterans or colleagues he works with to help better their lives,” said Brandon Hawkins, the vice president of operations for Caliber Collisions.

Mymo continues to persevere even after hard times, in post-military life.

“It’s been about 15 years since it happened, but, you know, still gets to me, and I still think about it,” said Mymo.

The community is stepping up to serve those that have severed.

“When we go into the military, we take an oath, and we go into the unknown. We don’t know what’s going to happen, but we are ready to serve our country,” said Prescott.

For Mymo, this means a new lease on life.

“I’m glad, I’m very excited and happy for this,” said Mymo.

