Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz: cartelera, a qué hora es el combate y cómo ver por televisión e internet

Pelea estelar: Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz (récord de 34-2-0) vs Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (récord de 33-2-0) Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs Eduardo Ramírez (12 rounds) Abner Mares vs Miguel Flores (10 rounds) José Valenzuela vs Jezreel Corrales (10 rounds) Joey Spencer vs Kevin Salgado (10 rounds) Ra’eese Aleem vs Mike Plania (10 rounds)

