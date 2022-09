Se forma la tormenta tropical Madeline frente a la costa occidental de México

Tropical Storm #Madeline forms over the eastern Pacific. There is a larger-than-normal amount of uncertainty in the track and intensity forecast at this time. Check https://t.co/Oy8uoeSibM for updates. pic.twitter.com/N56CcWJzHK — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) September 17, 2022

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.