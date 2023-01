El sobrino de Michael Jackson interpretará al cantante en una nueva película biográfica

I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon. Photo by Jourdynn Jackson pic.twitter.com/Xow9Mkakup — Jaafar Jackson (@JaafarJackson) January 30, 2023

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.