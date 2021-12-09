Hoodoo open this weekend for worker orientation, job fair, season pass pickup, purchase

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 season, Hoodoo Ski Area will host a new employee orientation and informal job fair from 10-11 am this Saturday, Dec. 11, at the main Hoodoo lodge. Anyone interested in working at Hoodoo this season is welcome to attend. Applicants should bring completed paperwork available at skihoodoo.com/employment.

Additionally, any Hoodoo guests who have purchased season passes, AnyCards or gift certificates are invited to stop by and pick those up on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 12-4 pm or Sunday, Dec. 12, from 11 am - 4 pm. Guests who have not purchased season passes, AnyCards or gift certificates can do so in person at the same times.

In accordance with current Oregon health and safety guidelines, masks and social distancing are required when inside the main Hoodoo lodge.

Please note that any passes purchased at Hillside Ski & Sport in Sisters must be picked up there and not at Hoodoo.