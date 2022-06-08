The Father’s Group in Bend hosting grand Juneteenth event: A celebration of freedom for former slaves

Juneteenth celebration returns, bigger than last year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This is the first year that June 19 is recognized as an official state holiday, and The Father's Group is preparing to hold two big Juneteenth celebrations in Central Oregon.

The first event is next Tuesday at Corral Tap Room & Food Carts in Prineville, between 4 and 7 p.m.

"We wanted to do some pop-up events to include all of Central Oregon, so it wasn’t just a Bend, Oregon event," The Father's Group President David Merritt said Wednesday.

The group's biggest sponsor, Meta, is helping put on the Prineville event, which will include various vendors and music.

"Just networking and talking, and kind of an explanation of what Juneteenth is," Merritt said.

Unlike last year, when the event was just one day, Merritt expects this bigger celebration at Drake Park in Bend on the 18th and 19th to attract 5,000 to 7,000 people. It'll run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

"Food trucks, we’re going to be having music, there’s going to be live performances from artists all over the place," Merritt said.

There will also be some new additions to the event.

"Huge education portion, mainly for the kids. There’s going to be activities for the kids, face-painting," Merritt said.

Children can also enjoy archery, yard games, open mic, and activities put on by Vamanos Outside.

If not for the social networking, Merritt said another draw will be of course, the food menu. The group is cooking seafood gumbo, fried catfish, spicy mac, coleslaw, cajun fries and red velvet cupcakes.

As much as it is a fun time, Merritt said it is also an educational experience.

"From 1865, everything that happened, Texas being the last place to free the slaves, I think it’s really important, for those that that don’t know," Merritt said.

There will also be speakers addressing Juneteenth's significance from various organizations, including Dr. Dalton Miller-Jones with the Restorative Justice & Equity Group.