C.O. First Interstate Bank employees make blankets for children on Volunteer Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- First Interstate Bank locations across 14 states closed at noon Wednesday so employees could help out in the community for their sixth annual Volunteer Day, and Central Oregon was no exception.

Local Interstate Bank employees participated in service projects throughout the region. Some employees got to volunteer with the Heartwarmers organization in Bend.

According to their website, Heartwarmers volunteers create fleece blankets and other gifts for children, adults and families in transition.

Two years ago, the bank employees helped their organization create hundreds of blankets for fire victims. This year, they spent the day making tie blankets for children.

Heartwarmers was excited to have them back.

"It's heartwarming -- and that's why we have the name we have," Heartwarmers founder Mary Tomjack said. "It's wonderful. And we've met so many nice people here at the bank, our beneficiaries. And the volunteers are wonderful. And, you know, it's just been life-changing for most of us."

Tomjack says blankets will be donated to the Bend nonprofit MountainStar Family Relief Nursery. The organization works directly with vulnerable families to keep kids safe from abuse and neglect.

You can find a list of all the First Interstate Bank service projects taking place across the United States here.