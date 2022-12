The organization 'Buy a Tree, Change a Life' is back in Bend this holiday season, at a new location at 21420 Stevens Road, part of a 10-year-old national nonprofit that helps children locally and globally through Christmas tree sales. They are open Monday through Friday 1-7 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

