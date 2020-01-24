Alaska Airlines continues voucher program for private colleges

Community Billboard

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since 1986, Alaska Airlines has provided an annual in-kind contribution of round-trip, coach class flight vouchers for use by member colleges of the Oregon Alliance of Independent Colleges & Universities.

For 2020, Alaska Airlines officials generously renewed their support, contributing 75 round trip, systemwide vouchers for use by the colleges to recruit students, meet with donors, send representatives to academic conferences and events, and other college-serving purposes.

College representatives may use vouchers on select Alaska Airlines, SkyWest Airlines, and PenAir flights. The cumulative value of Alaska Airlines’ in-kind contributions totals over $2 million and more than 2,500 tickets have been used over the course of the partnership.

“On behalf of the Alliance Board of Trustees, we are grateful for all that Alaska Airlines has done for The Alliance and the member colleges and universities over the course of 35 years,” says Alliance Interim President Brent wilder. “These ticket vouchers provide tangible, direct budget-relieving support for the Alliance member colleges and universities in their efforts to bring new, gifted students to the region, engage with alumni and friends across the country, and provide professional development to their administrators and staff.”

The following institutions have been granted flight vouchers for use in 2020: Concordia University-Portland, Corban University, George Fox University, Lewis & Clark College, Linfield College, Northwest Christian University, Pacific University, Reed College, University of Portland, Warner Pacific University, and Willamette University.

To learn more about establishing an partnership like that of Alaska Airlines with The Alliance, please contact Brent Wilder at 503.342.0004 or brent@oaicu.org.

The Oregon Alliance of Independent Colleges and Universities (“The Alliance”) is comprised of 16 private, nonprofit, independent colleges and universities. In total, these institutions educate 34,289 students, delivering high-quality experiential learning with high-impact teaching strategies. Earned undergraduate and graduate degrees total 10,446. The Alliance is the collective voice of private education in public policy advocacy. We are at the intersection of business and philanthropy, creating innovative programs and scholarships that build an advanced and educated workforce for Oregon. For more information, visit www.oaicu.org.