Bend Chamber’s ‘SAGE: Stories of Resilience’ videos to be released online

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Chamber has collected 33 powerful and inspiring stories from the Central Oregon business community. Each of these organizations faced a different set of challenges in their specific industries and business models.

We have received stories from health care institutions, small businesses, schools, non-profits, and hospitality organizations. Many of these challenges required innovative solutions in order to survive the ever changing obstacles of the pandemic.

These organizations all agreed that it is due to the generosity and passion of our community that they were able to overcome their challenges. Central Oregon is full of resilient-minded individuals who prioritize small businesses and the importance of helping their fellow citizens.

“Although recovery and a return to ‘normal’ are still months away, we can take some solace in the sheer grit of so many of our community businesses and congratulate them on making it through 2020,” said Katy Brooks, CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce.

Due to the number of submissions, The SAGE: “Stories of Resilience” Campaign, powered by US Bank, will be released in a series of three videos beginning on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The videos will first be presented live via Zoom and directly available on our YouTube channel.

Each story represents an industry and community of leaders that need to be heard and celebrated during this difficult time. We look forward to sharing these inspiring stories and encourage you to share these videos throughout the community.

Registration for viewing the videos via Zoom is free.

Event Details

Video Release and Live Stream Dates: December 17, 2020, January 7 and January 14, 2021

Time: 12 p.m.

More Information: www.BendChamber.org/SAGE